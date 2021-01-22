HarmonyOS 2.0 beta arrived for two more phones

Huawei started to develop its own operating system HarmonyOS after the US bans and began distributing it to users. Now, the HarmonyOS 2.0 beta version, offered for developers, has arrived for two new phones.

HarmonyOS 2.0 beta continues to reach other phones

Although Google Services is no longer used on Huawei devices, the company has come across its users with HarmonyOS. The beta version, which was released for five new devices recently, is now available for the Huawei P30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G. The Huawei Mate 30 video, with the new version installed, shared via Twitter, reveals the phone’s interface.

Finally… A video of #HarmonyOS Beta 1 on #Huawei Mate 30 with #EMUI11 on top. There is not so much to see. Apart from how Android apps are fluid. I doubt that they are native apps.

However, what could make Harmony OS so fast to running android apps? Can't wait to discover 🙂 pic.twitter.com/yyiVbHztza — Marco Improda (@marcoimproda90) January 21, 2021

Do not be surprised if the interface of the phone looks familiar to you, because the phone with EMUI 11 developed on the basis of both Android and HarmonyOS does not offer a very different interface. Since Huawei’s own operating system supports all Android applications, the applications in AppGallery are said to work without any problems.

According to other shares shared by Weibo, HarmonyOS is not Android-based. Nevertheless, it is reported that users do not have problems at the point of compatibility.