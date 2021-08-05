Harmony OS: Huawei’s System is Already on 65 Devices

Harmony OS: Chinese manufacturer Huawei confirmed that the update of the stable version of the Harmony OS operating system is already released for 65 branded electronics.

The company’s promise is that up to 100 devices across all of its cellphone and tablet lines will receive the platform, which is the brand’s official replacement for Android — even though it’s a major modification of Google’s own open-source service. The company is still adapting to the US government’s political and trade sanctions.

For now, only models from China and with pre-loaded applications have been contemplated — downloading for the global version depends on the availability of the company itself, which has not released an international calendar so far. The idea is that Harmony OS will also be adopted by other local smartphone brands that are interested, but none so far has signed a partnership with Huawei.

The latest models to receive the update were Honor devices, a subbrand that no longer belongs to the manufacturer, such as the Honor V30 Pro and Honor Magic 2 — some of them with more than two years on the market. Models from the Mate, Nova, MatePad and P40 families have been updated in previous batches.