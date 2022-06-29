Harley Quinn Season 3 Perfectly Pokes Fun at the Batman Sex Rules Controversy in DC

The trailer for the third season of “Harley Quinn” offers the perfect answer to DC’s controversial Batman sex rule, subtly mocking their negative reaction. The HBO Max animated series has proved to be a popular incarnation of its main character, largely due to its adult-oriented approach and willingness to use riskier storylines and jokes. In this vein, the writer and executive producer of Harley Quinn, Justin Halpern, worked to make the series a less serious adaptation of the DC universe.

Halpern’s approach may have brought success to Harley Quinn, but it also ruffled a few DC feathers. A candid scene with Harley Quinn between Batman and Catwoman, in which the Dark Knight performs oral sex, was deleted after DC objected to this scene. According to Halpern, among DC’s reasons was that “heroes don’t do that.” Halpern further explained that the concerns were caused by potential problems with the sale of toys and how the apparent act could affect the Batman brand. After this news spread, DC was widely ridiculed on the net because of the reasons for the removal of the scene.

However, in the trailer for season 3 of Harley Quinn, there is a little joke regarding the disagreement. It shows Batman enjoying an intimate moment with Catwoman before asking if he should “continue.” Catwoman mockingly replied that “it’s not worth it,” clearly referring to the disagreement. The trailer for season 3 of “Harley Quinn” highlights the controversy in the trailer, which is typical of the humor of the series, offering a meta and irreverent swipe at DC in the process.

This is the perfect response to the controversy because it does not deny the validity of DC’s concerns. While DC’s problem with this particular act is easy to make fun of, the reason they’re asking for the scene to be deleted is partly understandable. This gives the Catwoman’s line in the trailer a different meaning, as she not only talks to Batman and refers to the argument itself, but apparently also refers to the scene in question.

The Catwoman’s phrase “it’s not worth it” is probably a reference to the oral sex scene itself. Although it would undoubtedly include something of a highlight of the Batman-Catwoman relationship, the joke reframes the conversation around the disagreement, hinting that this scene is not worth fighting for. Showing this particular form of intimacy between the two characters was apparently not something Halpern considered “worthwhile” due to the potential backlash from DC, and it makes the punch in the Season 3 trailer of Harley Quinn a subtle commentary on both the controversy and the joke at the same time.

Of course, another aspect of the trailer’s joke is that the exchange between Batman and Catwoman takes place right after Season 3 of Harley Quinn is teased as “dirtier” than before. The use of this particular adjective naturally causes controversy around DC’s aversion to Batman having oral sex. Ultimately, with some subtlety solving ridiculous disputes, the trailer for the third season of “Harley Quinn” is a perfect mockery of the very public discourse about what kind of explicit actions suit the Caped Crusader.