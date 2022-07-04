Harley Quinn Officially Has a New Girlfriend, and It’s Not Poison Ivy

Warning! DC vs Vampires Spoilers ahead: Killers

In the DC universe, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are invariably considered a fan favorite couple. But instead, Harley started dating Catwoman.

For many years, Harley Quinn has been known as the Joker’s girlfriend and love interest. She first appeared in Batman: The Animated Series before moving on to comics. But as time went on, and the relationship between Harley and the Joker was considered offensive, and Harley decided to become a hero herself. At this time, Harley had an on-and-off relationship with Poison Ivy. It was even widely used in the Harley Quinn HBO Max series of the same name.

All this changes in DC vs. Vampires, a series that goes beyond continuity, which details how a conspiracy of super-powered vampires causes the end of the world. In a one-time set in this alternate reality, DC vs. Vampires: Killers by Matthew Rosenberg, Mike Bowden and Eduardo Mello, Harley Quinn has become a crime boss of the underworld. However, instead of having Poison Ivy as her girlfriend, Harley chose Catwoman. However, in fact, the problem ends with Catwoman becoming a vampire spy. Harley even tricks Catwoman into committing suicide by biting Harley, unaware that she has blood that is poisonous to vampires.

This is not the first time readers have seen a Female Cat in a romantic relationship with a woman. She also had a brief relationship with Eiko Hashigawa, the daughter of a major criminal clan and a Catwoman impersonator. But this is the first time she’s been in a high-profile romance with another supervillain, especially one as famous as Harley Quinn. The relationship is doubly interesting, given that it takes place during the vampire apocalypse. This means it could be a relationship of convenience, given that Harley is a crime boss and her romantic prospects may be slipping away due to everyone being vampires, including Catwoman (unbeknownst to Harley).

On the other hand, the relationship is also interesting considering that Catwoman has been so heavily involved with Batman in the past. Viewed through this lens, it means that Batman and Joker’s ex-girlfriends avoided them in order to connect with each other. This means that this may be the first time that a superhero and a villain have had a relationship that didn’t work out just because the women ended up together. But unfortunately, it wasn’t supposed to last longer than this release. However, without Poison Ivy, it’s nice to see Harley Quinn and Catwoman finding at least some form of instant love in each other’s arms.