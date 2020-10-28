Harley-Davidson to launch electric bike in 2021

Harley-Davidson is eyeing the electric vehicle market and has already launched an electric bike called Livewire, now the company has announced that it will launch a line of electric bikes, and the first model will arrive in March 2021.

Electric bikes will be manufactured by Serial 1 Cycle Company, a subsidiary recently created by the company. The name of the company is a tribute to Harley-Davidson’s debut motorcycle, which was launched in 1903 under the name Serial Number One.

The first Harley-Davidson electric bicycle has already had a prototype presented. The company did not provide in-depth details about the product, but it did show images showing the bike’s design.

The body of the electric bicycle is black and the wheels are made in white. The product also has brown details and finishes. Just like the name of the subsidiary, the bike’s design is made to honor the first Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Restructuring

The announcement of the electric bicycle division comes at a time of change for Harley-Davidson. Recently, the manufacturer started a global restructuring and will stop operating in up to 50 countries. The move will take place by the end of 2021 and the company has not yet confirmed whether Brazil will be affected.

The company’s sales have dropped considerably in recent years and the company has felt the pandemic hit. In July, the motorcycle maker cut about 700 jobs and significantly reduced its global footprint, which raised speculation about an exit from the market.

The launch of a line of electric bicycles can help the company gain space in a new and growing market. According to data from Harley-Davidson, the e-bike industry is valued at $ 15 billion and is projected to grow by 6% annually from 2020 to 2025.



