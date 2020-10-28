Harley Davidson Announces New Electric Bike Serial 1

Harley Davidson, which has managed to delight motor enthusiasts all over the world with its motorcycles, officially announced the new electric bike Serial 1.

Harley Davidson, one of the most famous motorcycle brands in the world, officially announced its new electric bike, Serial 1, almost a year after heralded its future. The company also stated that its electric bicycle division will continue its operations as a separate company called Serial 1 Cycle.

Before anything else; Note that Harley Davidson didn’t just name Serial 1. This name is a reference to the “Serial Number One” of the company’s oldest motorcycle manufactured in 1903. However, it is an indisputable fact that the Serial 1 is much more ‘modern’ than the Serial Number One, with its black design in addition to its white tires, leather seat and handlebar.

As Harley Davidson does not share the technical details of the electric bike in question, we currently do not have any definitive information. However, looking at the photos, it is not difficult to guess that the electric motor of the bike is located in the middle of the body, the headlights and stops are integrated into the body, and the battery is located under the handlebar.

Harley Davidson showed three new electric bike prototypes at the EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan last year, and the Serial 1 was not one of them. Aaron Frank, brand manager for Serial 1, commented that the new electric bike is one of the steps taken to make bikes as simple and intuitive as possible.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also mobilized the electric bicycle industry, like the automobile industry, because people who want to stay away from public transport but cannot buy or buy cars find the solution in electric bicycles. For this reason, automotive giants such as BMW, Audi, Jeep and Ford have recently started to pay more attention to and focus on electric bicycles. In the meantime, let’s say that Harley Davidson has announced that it will launch the Series 1 by March 2021.



