Hardware Crisis: Smartphone Market Shrinks 6% in Q3 2021

Summarizing the 2020 results, the pandemic and the shortage of components strongly impacted the electronics market, especially smartphones. With the start of 2021, many believed the situation could be normalized in the near future, but the deficit continued to dictate terms, according to analysis by Canalys.

The hardware crisis is expected to last until 2023 with price increases and the waiting period for semiconductors has already reached 21 weeks. Device shipments, according to data for the third quarter of 2021, decreased by 6% year-over-year. The shortage of components is the reason.

Samsung remains the most popular manufacturer in the smartphone market, controlling no less than 23% of the total. The company showed exactly the same result a year earlier.

In second place was Apple, whose share was 15%, which is 3% more than in the same period last year. Xiaomi again appears in third position, dominating 14% of the market.

The fourth and fifth places are occupied by vivo and Oppo, with 10% market share. In total, 327 million smartphone units were sold in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 348 million units in the same period last year.

Analysts therefore predict that generous discounts and big sales during the holiday season are unlikely to occur. There are not enough devices and there is no guarantee that stocks will cover all the demand.