Hardest thing V faced while creating “Blue & Gray”

Find out what were the challenges that V had to go through during the creative process of BTS’s hit song “Blue & Gray”.

BTS fans were finally able to enjoy the group’s new songs through their album BE. One of those songs was “Blue & Gray”. The track featured the voices of all the members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, and producer and artist NIve worked with Taehyung on the track.

The lyrics of the song revolve around the theme of depression. Recalling his work with the South Korean singer, NIve revealed that he and TaeTae teamed up in hopes of writing a great song together. Finally, they found their way to Blue & Gray.

According to Koreaboo, NIve revealed that the Winter Bear singer approached him with the topic of “sadness” on his mind. “The sadness that V was suggesting was not just about being sad and depressed, but more about finding hope and comfort even through sadness,” said the artist.

This is how the theme Blue & Gray de V was created

With the concept in place, the discussed duo attempted to explore ways in which the track could be more abstract. They browsed through colors that could express the idea of the song. He added that they have in mind the “black and white” and “blue and gray” color scheme. Monochromatic color felt like a common expression, so they chose blue and gray.

Once the theme was in place, NIve recalled that the biggest challenge Taehyung faced during the song creation processes was describing it using sound. NIve was particular about the first instrument sound that would appear in the first part of the song.

The artist said that he wanted to choose an instrument that would portray the overall mood of the song. “I wanted to use something with a clear but raw sound, so I decided it would be better to start with virtual / plug-in instruments and play them with a keyboard,” he said.

The singer also talked about using the sound of a heartbeat in the song because it feels comforting. “It’s like you know he’s there, but he doesn’t stand out in the song. With his presence, I’d like to think that it helps make the song feel so much more comforting,” he said.



