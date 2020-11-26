Hard Fall in Bitcoin (BTC) Continues, What Experts Say?

Bitcoin (BTC) has been dropping sharply since the early morning hours. The leading cryptocurrency has dropped 22% in the last 24 hours and 3% in the last hour. BTC was trading at $ 16,970, according to CoinGecko data at the time of writing.

Along with Bitcoin, there are serious declines in altcoins. Ethereum (ETH) and XRP, the stars of recent times, have also declined. ETH has dropped by 15% in the last 24 hours, while XRP by 24%. So what do analysts say about this?

In the morning, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong claimed that the rumors of new wallet regulations about cryptocurrency in the US caused the decline. BKoz’s Crypto, one of the local crypto money analysts, used the following statements for Bitcoin:

“I have said that if it falls below 18,965 for Bitcoin, I would look at this increase as a deviation. Unfortunately it did. He came out of the ascending channel. Currently, it has reached the support range of 16.370-16.550. RSI (1s) dropped too much. I think he will get reaction from here. Six good support zones here are 15,600-15,800. ”

Turkey’s successful crypto money if the Selco commenter expressed support level is thought to hold Bitcoin 16500-17000.

“BTC May Take Action”

Miss Trader, one of our successful domestic analysts, stated that if Bitcoin returns from the correction levels, it may attack.

Another local analyst, Kalamar, shared with his followers with a chart he prepared for the new support level of Bitcoin.



