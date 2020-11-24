Happy statement from the World Health Organization!

In a press release by the World Health Organization, words were made for the COVID-19 vaccine. Also, it seems like Bill Gates’ interest in this vaccine and his efforts from the beginning will finally reach a happy ending.

Recently, we continue to obtain various information about the prices of vaccines prepared to eliminate this virus. Many companies are already investigating the market volume of the COVID-19 vaccine.

World Health Organization (WHO) hopeful for COVID-19 vaccine

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was looking at the news published about the vaccines that were tested and that these news made the light at the end of the tunnel even brighter. Fair distribution principle was also discussed at the digital press conference held in Geneva, Switzerland.

Ghebreyesus argued that at no stage in human history has positive results been achieved for a vaccine so quickly. The experienced doctor thinks the COVID-19 vaccine has completely changed the standards for vaccine development.

According to Ghebreyesus, a new standard of access must now be set for vaccines. The researcher, who is an Ethiopian, underlined that it is necessary to wait for the vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical company called AstraZeneca, which is supported by the University of Oxford. The World Health Organization is cautious about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The President of the World Health Organization declared that he had read the news about this vaccine, but still wanted to be cautious. The AstraZeneca vaccine was said to be 70 percent effective at half the dose and 90 percent effective at a full dose.

This vaccine, which has been tested on 60 thousand people, still needs time to give a full result.



