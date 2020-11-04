Happy news for those who play Fornite on console

With the development of the internet and technology, the interest in games has increased. Especially in recent years, the interest in competitive and battle royale games has increased considerably. One of the first things that comes to mind when it comes to the battle royale game is of course Fortnite. With the release of the new generation consoles, the Fortnite experience was also curious. According to the latest information, the news of 4K 60 FPS support for Fortnite has come.

After the new consoles support ray tracing technology, Fortnite will also be able to take advantage of this feature on new consoles.

Fortnite comes with 4K 60 FPS support on next generation consoles

According to the information shared by Epic Games, the transition to the next generation consoles will take place without any errors. The current amount of money in the account, costumes, statistics and much more can be transferred to the accounts on the next generation consoles. Considering that the Xbox Series X will be released on November 10 and the PlayStation 5 on November 12, we can say that there is a little time left to see the performance of the consoles.

The biggest feature promised by new generation consoles is improved performance. In particular, Playstation and Xbox Series X have 60 FPS support at 4K resolution. According to Epic, 4K 60 FPS support will also be provided for Fortnite. However, this is only true for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. 60 FPS support for Xbox Series S will only be available in FHD resolution.

In addition, the visual experience in the game will also be improved due to the strength of the consoles. According to Epic, the Fortnite world will be more dynamic and interactive. Trees will break down more realistically, leaves will sway, liquid and smoke simulations will be improved, and completely new storm and cloud effects will be added.



