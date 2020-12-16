Happy Fans, Netflix May Secretly Renew Series

Rumors are circulating that Virgin River may have been secretly filming since August. These rumors have not been confirmed, but there is significant evidence that the series has been quietly filming for the past few months.

The biggest proof of this came from Virgin River’s lead actors Alexandra Breckinridge and Martin Henderson. The stars of Jack and Melinda released a video in November with a preview of Virgin River season 2, opposite what looked like a trailer.

The fact that they were on set together led to only three possible conclusions: either the pair star in something else together (nothing has been announced), the video was shot when they were filming season 2 or they were speaking from the set of the season. 3.

What they say in the video can give viewers another clue. Could this confusion about the seasons be because they are publicizing Season 2 while filming Virgin River Season 3?

“It’s going to be season … what season is it?”, To which Breckinridge replies, “two.”

If that’s the case, that would explain why the Virgin River creators have been talking as if season 3 is a foregone conclusion. In fact, showrunner Sue Tenney said that the mystery of who shot Jack could unfold over “multiple seasons,” for example.

Netflix has not confirmed this, but there is a credible source that filming began in the summer. This early return to Virgin River filming could mean Netflix is ​​capitalizing on the show’s global success by trying to put out new episodes faster than the usual 12-month gap between seasons allows.



