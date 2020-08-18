Happy development for RAM and SSD prices!

With the development of production technologies, costs have decreased in many markets. RAM and SSDs, which used to be very valuable and expensive, have become more accessible today. As end users say goodbye to mechanical disks, there has been a lot of improvement in memory speed. According to the latest research, glad news came for RAM and SSD prices.

If you want to upgrade your computer or build a system from scratch in the near future, you will be able to find parts such as RAM and SSD more suitable.

RAM and SSD prices have gone down

It is stated that, due to the excessive supply of NAND and DRAM-based products in recent months, prices will drop to a record level in a short time. According to the DRAMeXchange report, the prices of NAND and DRAM-based products will fall by around 10 percent throughout 2020. This decline is expected to continue in the first quarter of 2021.

Despite heavy sales of computer and electronics products and Apple’s short time to introduce new iPhone models, the price of NAND flash units will drop by about 10 percent. While RAM and SSD prices are expected to decrease at a record level at the end of the year, it is stated that the reason for this decrease is due to the imbalance of supply and demand.

Especially large companies such as Western Digital and Micron have slowed down their purchases in this process. Many memory manufacturers such as Samsung have a lot of NAND and DRAM left.

There is also the possibility that prices will not change depending on the dollar and euro exchange rate. However, a decrease in prices is expected due to the sharp decrease in the market.



