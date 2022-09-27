Happy Birthday: Pierce Brosnan is thrilled with Wife Keely

Pierce Brosnan (69) is still in love, as on the first day. In 1994, the actor met and fell in love with his partner Keely (59). Seven years later, the couple dared to go down the aisle. Her happiness in love was also crowned with the birth of two sons Paris (21 years old) and Dylan (25 years old). Even after 28 years of relationships, the movie star’s love for his partner is still great: Pierce milo confessed his love to his Keely on her birthday.

“Happy birthday, my love. I love you with all my heart. So many years of love, life, work and games. Let’s go!”, – wrote the 69-year-old man on Instagram on Monday. As an emotional birthday greeting, the former James Bond actor shared a cute picture of himself and his wife. In the picture, the Hollywood star is smiling happily at the camera, and Keely is clinging to him in love.

Just a few weeks ago, Pierce revealed that a 59-year-old man had saved him from depression. Three years before the couple met, his first wife Cassandra Harris died of cancer. Thanks to Keely, he managed to overcome his grief.