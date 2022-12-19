“Hanukkah Sessions” by Dave Grohl and Greg Kerstin Return With a Cover of “Spinning Wheel” by Blood, Sweat & Tears

“Hanukkah Sessions” by Dave Grohl and Greg Kerstin are back, starting with a cover of “Spinning Wheel” by Blood, Sweat & Tears featuring comedian and director Judd Apatow on vocals.

The performance was recorded earlier this month during a secret show in Los Angeles, where Grohl and Kerstin performed nine songs in front of a live audience. The show was hosted by Apatow, who also jumped on the microphone to help the couple with their series of covers.

Footage of the retro-style performance on videotapes shows Apatow singing along with Grohl on drums and Kerstin on keyboards, amid hanukkah, the star of David and golden streamers. Check it out below.

The concert recording of “Hanukkah Sessions” on December 5 was attended by several musical guests, including Beck, Tenacious D, Yeah Yeah Yeahs leader Karen O, Pink, Inara George and Grohl’s daughter Violet. Covers included “Edge Of Seventeen” by Janice Ian, “The Spirit Of Radio” by Rush, “I Love L.A.” by Randy Newman and “Just A Gigolo” by David Lee Roth and others.

The 2022 release marks the third year of the “Hanukkah Sessions” that Grohl and Kerstin started back in 2020 at Kerstin’s home studio. In the same year they performed covers of songs by Drake, Beastie Boys, Peaches, Bob Dylan, Mountain, Elastica, The Knack and The Velvet Underground.

In 2021, the series returned with covers of songs by Billy Joel, Van Halen, Barry Manilow, Lisa Loeb, The Ramones, Amy Winehouse, The Clash and KISS. Both seasons are available for streaming on digital platforms.