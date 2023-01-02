On January 1, Hanteo Chart unveiled its annual charts, announcing the top 10 for the world chart, the Physical Records chart and the authentication chart!

Hanteo Chart is Korea’s leading music chart, which is based on real—time sales data and is directly synchronized with more than 1,500 music stores worldwide.

In the annual global chart, which collects, analyzes and publishes K-pop data from around the world based on Hanteo Chart big data collection technology, BTS took first place, followed by Stray Kids, NCT DREAM and SEVENTEEN. In the Yearly Physical Record Chart, which includes the total sales of physical records from about 1,100 stores worldwide, BTS’s album “Proof” took the first place with more than 3 million album sales, followed by “MAXIDENT” Stray Kids, “Face” SEVENTEEN. The Sun” and “BORN PINK” BLACKPINK.

The Top 10 Yearly Authentication Chart, an album chart in which global fans directly verify the authenticity of authentic products, includes SEVENTEEN’s album “Face the Sun” in first place, Stray Kids’ “ODDINARY” in second place and NCT DREAM’s “Glitch Mode” and “Beatbox” in 3rd and 4th place.m places, respectively.

Check out the charts below!

Congratulations to all the artists!