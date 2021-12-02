Hannah Palmer Introduces Product to Fans for Christmas

Model Hannah Palmer is taking a big hit with her social media followers as she is quite daring when promoting her product for Christmas. Hannah Palmer has been busy promoting her manscaped brand at the moment. She appeared before her fans with red, the unique color of Christmas.

Hannah stunned her 2 million Instagram followers when promoting the product, and the post likely made the blue-eyed beauty a decent amount of money.

Introduced a Unique Product for Christmas

Sending a cute and warm smile, Hannah does not forget to mention the special discount to her followers on the product she introduced. The model reaches her fans in front of the fireplace inside the house. Right next to it, a decorated Christmas tree, which is the undoubted symbol of Christmas, draws our attention.