Hannah Montana: will win 15-year special on Disney +

15 years ago, the Hannah Montana series arrived on the Disney Channel and it didn’t take long to become one of the most acclaimed teen series by the public. Starring Miley Cyrus, the show told the story of Miley Stewart, an ordinary girl who had a secret: she was a pop star! Now, Disney + has announced a special to celebrate the series’ 15th anniversary.

The streaming platform created a special category of prominence, bringing together the four seasons of the series, the film and the musical show, all starring Miley. Meanwhile, the Disney Channel will air a special block, between March 24th and 31st, starting at 4pm, with episodes of the series.

Learn more about Hannah Montana’s special

The Disney + category was created on Wednesday (24) and has already made available the four seasons of the series. In addition, the highlight also features the movie Hannah Montana: The Movie, a feature film in which Miley Stewart returns to her hometown after her father, Billy Ray, believes she is getting lost in the pop star world.

In addition, the musical special Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Show – The Best of Both Worlds is also available and brings together backstage from one of Miley’s tours. The show also features special participation from the Jonas Brothers.

Recently, Hannah Montana’s social networks have also been updated, causing fans to start speculating about Miley’s possible return to the role that launched her career. So far, nothing new has been confirmed.

