Hannah Montana: 10 fun facts about a 15-year-old

It has been 15 years since the public met teenager Miley Stewart and singer Hannah Montana, in the series that featured the best of both worlds. With the celebration, Disney + decided to make available the complete four seasons of the production, in addition to the movie Hannah Montana: The Movie, 2009, and the show Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus – Show: The Best of Both Worlds, 2008. The platform created a special category of prominence gathering all the materials.

Even for those who do not subscribe to the streaming service, the Disney Channel will also broadcast a special marathon for fans between March 24th and 31st, starting at 4pm.

Recently, Hannah Montana’s social networks have also been updated, causing fans to start speculating about Miley’s possible return to the role that launched her career. So far, nothing new has been confirmed.

However, Cyrus posted, on his Instagram, a letter dedicated to the character and the years he played her. In the post, the actress and singer reflects on the role that she started her career and declared her love and gratitude for the series.

Check out a list of 10 curiosities about the series that was so successful on the Disney TV channel.

10. The original ending

The original outcome that the series creators thought from the beginning predicted that everything was a big fantasy of Miley’s imagination and that all the adventures involving the double life as a singer would have been a dream. The initial plan, however, never came to fruition.

9. The age of Miley’s brother

Hannah / Miley’s older brother Jackson, who at the beginning of the series was 16, was played by Jason Earles. However, the actor was almost fifteen years older than the character. Earles was 29 when the first episode of Hannah Montana aired.

8. Hannah Montana would be played by another actress

The role of Hannah Montana was initially offered to Joanna “JoJo” Levesque, singer of the hit “Too Little Too Late” who acted in the movie Trailer Holidays, but ended up refusing the opportunity. Miley Cyrus, then 11, took the test and passed.

7. Crossovers

Hannah Montana was part of some crossovers throughout her episodes. In the first and third seasons, the character met with the brothers of Zack and Cody, from the series Gemini in Action and Gemini on Board. In addition, characters from the series have also visited other productions, such as The Visions of Raven and The Wizards of Waverly Place.

6. Sticky wig

Hannah Montana’s makeup and costume team glued the character’s so-worn wig to Miley Cyrus’s forehead so she wouldn’t fall off while shooting the scenes.

5. Jackson’s full name

In one scene in the series, when Robbie Ray has an argument with Jackson, we find out that Hannah’s brother’s full name is Jackson Rod Stewart, a tribute paid to the English rock singer.

4. Change of title

Before being named Hannah Montana, the series would be called Alexis Texas. However, the name was dropped as there was already an artist using it. Before having its successful name chosen, the production was still called Anna Cabana and Samantha York.

3. Regular characters

The characters Miley Stewart, Lily Truscott, Miley’s best friend, played by Emily Osment, and Jackson Stewart are the only characters that appear in all episodes of the series.

2. Hannah Montana: The Movie

In 2009, Hannah Montana won theaters with a feature film that showed the singer returning to her hometown, Crowley Corners, Tennessee, to escape the stage lights and flashes and reconnect with her roots.

The initial intention was for the film to be the conclusion of the plot and to decree the end of the series. However, the series ended up being renewed for a fourth season.

1. Theatrical release

Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus wanted the 2009 film to be released in theaters and not directly on TV. They imagined that, in the second case, the production would be viewed by fans as if it were just one episode longer than the others. The father and daughter argument prevailed and the film opened in American theaters on April 10, 2009.