Hannah Ann Sluss from Undergraduate Tells Why She Kept Jake Funk’s Novel a Secret: “Nothing Good” Came Out of Past Public Relations

Only for them. Hannah Ann Sluss wanted her relationship with boyfriend Jake Funk not to be in the spotlight, especially after her public breakup with former bachelor Peter Weber.

“We are very closed, and, you know, it seems best for us right now. As for my past, it was public knowledge, and, in my opinion, nothing really good came out of it.”

She continued: “And so maintaining privacy and just our own life outside of social media [does] it’s a more real, meaningful relationship for us.”

Sluss confirmed her romance with the Los Angeles Rams running back, 24, in February when she shared a video of herself cheering him on at Super Bowl LVI. Although she has not yet revealed when she and Funk started dating, The Bachelor season 24 graduate told us that their relationship quickly became serious.

“We met a couple of months ago, and as soon as we met, we had an instant connection, and basically [we were] inseparable from day one,” Sluss said. “Just getting to know him and us together and joining our lives together, it was very smooth and easy.”

She added: “After a few short weeks, I met his parents, and then he met my parents, and now our parents are really close friends, which is really great. But it’s really the way it’s meant to be, and we’re both very happy.”

Although the Tennessee native admitted that she and Funk “see a future together,” she made it clear that they are focused on “just enjoying each other and enjoying life in Los Angeles.” now. The couple also doesn’t worry about each other’s past, including Sluss’s time on “The Bachelor.”

“Then everyone was watching the show and everything was so blown up, so he definitely knew [about it],” she recalled. “But [he] didn’t really know [or go into any] details. To be honest, it was almost three years ago, so it’s not something that’s [relevant] or present in my life.”

Sluss fought for the heart of the 30-year-old pilot in the 24th season of the ABC dating series, which aired in 2020. Although Weber proposed during the finale, the couple broke up shortly after filming was completed. “I haven’t spoken to him since the last time everyone saw me talking to him. There’s nothing to say,” she told us about her ex—fiance, apparently referring to their tense confrontation in the After the Final Rose Special. “I created my own life, and you know, you go on with your life.”

For Sluss, moving on means leaving the Bachelor franchise behind. “I haven’t actually watched this show for a few years,” she admitted. “My season was the last season I really watched.”