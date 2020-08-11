Han Seung Woo tops iTunes charts with “Sacrifice”

Han Seung Woo has topped the iTunes charts with Sacrifice. The song has topped the platform’s charts in 11 countries including Denmark and Turkey. In addition, it has exceeded 30,000 copies sold at Hanteo.

Take a look at the fan comments below:

I love you han seung woo 😍😍😘😘

It also hit the top of the genius list!

Seungwoo fighting! ❤️

that’s what you deserve👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

by the way, it’s sooo good🚨😩🚨

The M / V is fine, we can see what kind of style Seungwoo wants to show. He looks very handsome and I loved his voice when he says “Sacrifice.”

VICTON’s Han Seung Woo made his solo debut! With his first solo mini album entitled “Fame” along with the music video for the title track “Sacrifice”, the idol is confident and shows his talent.

Congratulations to Han Seung Woo on this success!




