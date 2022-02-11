Hamsters Started The Covid-19 Outbreak In Hong Kong, Study Suggests

Hamsters: It was already known to the scientific community that hamsters are animals susceptible to the SAR-CoV-2 virus, and are therefore used in laboratories to study covid-19. However, a research carried out by virologists concluded that the friendly animals were responsible for a human outbreak of covid-19 in the city of Hong Kong.

According to the study, hosted January 28 at the SSRN preprint community (not yet peer-reviewed), a genomic analysis of viral samples from the rodents sold as pets confirmed suspicions that a pet store was the source. of the outbreak, which has so far infected 50 people with the Delta variant of the coronavirus, and caused the slaughter of around 2,000 animals in China’s autonomous territory.

How did the Covid-19 outbreak in Hong Kong occur?

Co-author of the study, virologist Leo Poon, from the University of Hong Kong, explained that the occurrence of a case of covid-19 in the city that was notable for adopting a strict zero-tolerance approach to the disease was considered “a little bizarre”. . The incident took place on January 15 and the patient, a pet store employee, was diagnosed “positive” for the Delta variant, a strain last recorded in October.

Soon, the health authorities collected more than 100 animals in the petshop and another 500 in the warehouse that supplied it. Although nothing was detected in dwarf hamsters, rabbits, guinea pigs, chinchillas and mice, the viral RNA characteristic of SARS-CoV-2 and also antibodies against covid-19 were found in the blood of 15 of the 28 Syrian hamsters (Mesocricetus auratus).

The researchers analyzed the genomic sequences of samples from 12 hamsters and three infected people. All contained the Delta variant of the coronavirus.