Hamilton Egals Schumacher’s Record

Once again, Mercedes’s successful driver Lewis Hamilton won the 11th race of the season in Formula 1. Hamilton also tied the legendary pilot Michael Schumacher’s record for most races.

The 11th leg of the Formula 1 2019-2020 season, the German Grand Prix, has been completed. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes’s British driver, finished first in the race. Thus, Hamilton gained a significant advantage on the way to the championship.

With Bottas of Mercedes being out of the race, Hamilton has significantly increased his chances for the championship. Verstappen managed to stop the pilot, who was close to getting the fastest lap score until the last round, by making the fastest lap.

Tied Schumacher’s record

As the winner of today’s race, Hamilton was thus able to equalize Schumacher’s record of being the most race-winning driver he held with 91 race wins. After the race, Michael Schumacher’s son Mick Schumacher presented one of the helmets his father wore while racing for Mercedes to the British pilot.

Early in the race Bottas withdrew from the race due to a fault with the vehicle, which seemed very rare. 5 cars did not see the finish line in the race, which attracted attention with engine failures. Hamilton took the top, while Dutch driver Max Verstappen from Red Bull team took second place. In third place was Ricciardo, Renault’s talented driver.

Thus, nearly two years later, Ricciardo managed to get on the podium once again. Hulkenberg was chosen as the most successful driver of the race. Hulkenberg managed to get a third of the votes. Grosjean of the Haas team got the first points of the season in this race.

Hamilton consolidated his place at the top

With this victory, Hamilton consolidated his position at the top of the drivers’ class. The British name was in the top with 230 points, while its closest rival, the Finnish pilot Bottas, remained at 161 points. Verstappen is in 3rd place with 147 points and continues to follow this pair.

In Formula 1, the season will continue with the Portuguese Grand Prix on October 23-24-25. Then F1, which once again will be staying in Italy, will come to Turkey in November. Perhaps we will witness Hamilton’s record in our country.



