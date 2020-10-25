Hamilton breaks a record by winning in Portugal

British pilot Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes achieved his 92nd victory by seeing the checkered flag first in the 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix. The successful pilot thus captured the record for the most race wins.

Michael Schumacher, one of the legendary pilots of Formula 1, scored the 91st and final race victory of his career when he saw the checkered flag first at the Chinese GP in 2006. At that time, it seemed almost impossible to break this record.

14 years after this record, the successful driver of the Mercedes team, Lewis Hamilton, managed to break Schumacher’s record by winning the Portuguese GP. From now on, Hamilton will improve his own record with every race he wins.

Hamilton won but fell back

Hamilton, who is currently among the most dominant pilots on the grid, could not start the race as he wanted. After a very active start, Bottas and Sainz Jr., the last champion, later managed to rise to the front row again.

Hamilton, who previously broke the record for most pole positions belonging to Schumacher, has gained a great advantage for the 7th championship in his career this season. Thus, the German legend will be trained in the number of championships.

The 4.6-kilometer International Algarve Track, which hosted Formula 1 for the first time in its history, thus witnessed a record in its first race, and in a sense found an important place in the history of Formula 1. Hamilton also scored the 8th race victory of the season on this track.

Hamilton could win in Turkey

In the Portuguese GP, Valteri Bottas from the same team, 25.5 seconds behind Hamilton, took the second place, while the third person to see the checkered flag was Max Verstappen, the young driver of the Red Bull-Honda team. Although he could not get points, the first tour performance of the old wolf Kimi Raikkonen, which left exactly 10 people behind, was among the best take-off performances of the season.

The next race of the season in Formula 1 will be the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. After the stage on November 1, Formula 1 will come to Istanbul. According to the table that will appear at the race on November 1, we can see that Lewis Hamilton is celebrating his championship in pilots and Mercedes in teams in Istanbul.



