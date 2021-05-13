Halston: Netflix Series Is Inconsistent, Says Stylist’s Family

Halston: On Monday, representatives of the Halston family criticized the early announcement of the Netflix miniseries, entitled Halston, calling it “a fictional and inaccurate account”.

In a statement released via PR Newswire, the family of the late fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick said the archives and the Halston family were not consulted about the Netflix series. “The Halston archives remain the only definitive and comprehensive source on the man and his legacy, as the personally appointed guardian of private papers and objects.”

Lesley Frowick, director of the Halston Archives and Halston’s niece, told the Variety website that the family was never informed about the series and that they were disappointed in its production. “I would like to inform you that in no way was the Halston family contacted about this production,” said Frowick.

Synopsis of the Halston series on Netflix

Debuting May 14, Halston tells the story of iconic American designer Roy Halston Frowick, played by Ewan McGregor, who achieved international fame in the 1970s and 80s. The miniseries is based on Steven Gaines’ Simply Halston, and it will show how Halston transformed his name into a brand synonymous with luxury, sex and fame, and the battle he had to face to maintain control over his assets.

The work features executive production by McGregor, Sharr White and Ryan Murphy, along with Ian Brennan, Pamela Koffler, Eric Kovtun, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan and Christine Vachon.

In addition to Ewan McGregor, the cast consists of Krysta Rodríguez as Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Gian Franco Rodríguez as Victor Hugo, Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher, Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert, among others.