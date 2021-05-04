Halston: Ewan McGregor Series Gets Uncensored Trailer; Look!

Halston: Netflix released on Monday (3) the first uncensored trailer for the miniseries Halston, starring Ewan McGregor (Moulin Rouge). The actor plays Roy Halston Frowick, a stylist famous for getting involved in drug controversies.

See the full trailer below:

More details about the Halston series

The trailer portrays the designer talking about his desire to change the face of fashion in the United States, accompanied by the song “Enjoy The Silence”, by Depeche Mode, as a soundtrack. Flashes of the designer’s rise and fall, including parties at the famous Studio 54 club, as well as a hallucinogenic scene with various versions of the character, are part of the teaser.

The Netflix miniseries was directed by Daniel Minahan, from Game of Thrones and True Blood, with Ryan Murphy, from Ratched and Hollywood, as showrunner. In addition to Ewan McGregor, the cast also features Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney and Gian Franco Rodrigues as Victor Hugo.

Other cast names also include David Pittu, Sullivan Jones, Rory Culkin, Kelly Bishop and Vera Farmiga.

Roy Halston was a stylist between the 1970s and 1980s responsible for building a true fashion empire. His personal life was also always in the spotlight, making the designer recognized for a life full of lust, sex, drugs and fame.

The miniseries debuts on the streaming platform on May 14.