Halsey talks about multiple diagnoses after hospitalization: “I started to get very, very sick”

Kim Kardashian is “upset” over Ex-Boyfriend Ray Jay’s Claims about Sex Videos Years LaterHolding on with all his might. Halsey tells her fans after spending almost a month in and out of the hospital.

“Obviously, my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth,” the 27—year-old “About Me” singer said in a series of Instagram stories posted on Tuesday, May 10. ill… I was hospitalized several times due to anaphylaxis, and I had other problems.”

The New Jersey native, who is the mother of Ender’s 9-month-old son by partner Alev Aydin, explained in the videos that they were diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) and postural orthostatic tachycardia. syndrome (POTS) in addition to their previously diagnosed endometriosis.

“I was looking for answers to the root causes of some of these things, which may be autoimmune diseases,” they said. “And I know that for most of my life I’ve had autoimmune problems, especially endometriosis.”

They further assured fans that they are still in rehearsals for their upcoming “Love and Power” tour and are “confident that I can do it in a healthy way where I can show my best for everyone.” you.”

The songwriter added, “I don’t want anyone to worry. I have a treatment plan now. I’m very excited and I’m sure I can do it in a healthy way where I can do my best for all of you.”

Halsey previously underwent surgery for endometriosis last month, just days before attending the Grammys.

“I’m trying my best to make everything normal; Coachella Grammys, etc.,” the Billboard Music Award winner signed a selfie in bed, making a peace sign with her hand. “But my body strongly protests. And, eventually, demanding that this time I slow down or stop [so in the original]. Especially since I can be in the best shape for the tour.”

The “Without Me” singer warned fans at the time not to worry if they passed away for a while to put their health first.

“I do my best in difficult circumstances,” they explained, before adding that they devote themselves to spreading information among their “fellow people suffering from chronic diseases.”