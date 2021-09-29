Halsey Shows Her Baby for the 1st Time: ‘Best Birthday Gift’

Halsey showed off their baby Ender for the first time after they were born. The 27-year-old singer shared a post on Instagram Wednesday, September 29, showing her baby rocking a cute jumpsuit, matching socks, and a blue hat.

She welcomed their newborn baby with her partner Alev Aydın in July. The Grammy nominee wrote via Instagram at the time. “Ender Ridley Aydın 14.07.2021.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

Halsey announced her pregnancy news in January. The New Jersey native previously miscarried in 2016 and has since been open to fans about endometriosis, freezing her eggs, and moreover the years.

“I want to be a mom more than a pop star,” Halsey told Rolling Stone after her pregnancy loss. “More than I want to be anything in the world.”

They “struggled hard” to get pregnant and told Allure in July: “Alev and I have been really good friends for four years. And when the stars lined up, our relationship became romantic and we both said, ‘Oh my God! You’re the one I need to start a family with. A lot of people had ideas about it.”

“People were like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so young and you have a lot of work to do in your career and you’re not married and that’s what you are,'” the “Bad at Love” singer said. “It triggered all these feelings of shame from my youth. ‘How can you have an opinion on me to make this decision, such an opinion?’ triggered a lot of old embarrassment in a place like… ‘This is important to me,’ I said.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.