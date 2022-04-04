Halsey hit the Grammy 2022 Red carpet 3 days after surgery, which made them feel “fragile”

On the mend! Halsey hit the Grammy 2022 red carpet just days after surgery.

The 27-year-old musician came out on Sunday, April 3, in Las Vegas in an attractive dress from Pressiat. The brown bodice and black skirt made a statement, as did the black Halsey hat and the choice of dark red lips. The Grammy nominee, who received the nomination “Best Alternative Music Album” this year, complemented the image with Tiffany & Co jewelry.

The artist of “Walls Could Talk” has not been to the Grammy Awards for five years. On the eve of her return to the awards ceremony, Halsey revealed that there is a very big similarity between their last Grammy and the 2022 event: a procedure in the hospital before the show.

“The last time I was at the Grammys was in 2017, and it was 3 days after my first endometriosis surgery,” the musician wrote “Without Me” on Instagram on Saturday, April 2. “.

The New Jersey native explained: “As luck would have it, I’m coming tomorrow for the first time in many years, and I had surgery again (as you guessed) 3 days ago.”

Halsey added: “I’m posting this just to say if you see that I’m going to be gentle, lol, I’m fragile. Fragile, but excited :)”.

The “Could Have Been Me” singer shared a photo before surgery in a mask, hospital gown and hairnet. Halsey also recently posted several snapshots of their lives, including a heart basket full of lemons, white gardenias and a close-up photo of their 8-month-old baby Ender, whom they share with Alev Aydin.

On the eve of the Halsey procedure, they had a parents’ evening to attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on March 27 in Hollywood. The Eastside musician was dressed in a sexy, transparent and mostly transparent black Dolce and Gabbana dress with gold chain straps.

Earlier this month, the singer “Control” celebrated the birthday of her beloved with a touching post on Instagram.

“I am so grateful that somehow you were perfectly created to arrive on this day and exist in such an exciting way as you do,” Halsey wrote about 39-year—old Aydin on March 17. — The best day because you are alive. Happy birthday, Bishko. From your birth to what you gave me. I love you.”

Aydin, who was first linked to Halsey in October 2020, shared his message that he had become another year older through his social network account.

“When you get older, birthdays are just another day,” he wrote at the time, sharing a black—and—white snapshot of the lovers kissing. “But my 39th doesn’t seem so ordinary. The frames of this coil are a special spell.”

Scroll down to see Halsey’s image at the Grammys:

Statement

The “Girl is a Gun” singer attracted everyone’s attention by posing at the event.

Under the lying stone the water flows on

Halsey showed the images while walking the red carpet shortly after the operation.

Red carpet

The musician “Darling” made fans surprised by his elegant ensemble.

Long live Las Vegas!

Halsey seemed to be enjoying their night out in the city.