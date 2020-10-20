Halo: The Master Chief Collection Xbox Series

Microsoft announces a free update for November 17 with improvements also on the split screen. Halo: The Master Chief Collection also points to improvements for the arrival of Xbox Series X and S.

This same Tuesday, November 20, Xbox has announced through its accounts that the collection that brings together all the main Halo, except the fifth, it will be expanded with important new features at the performance level. The highlight of this announcement is precisely that the improvements will be free, so those who have the purchased collection or have Game Pass, where the compilation is located, will be able to enjoy it without having to invest a single euro.

The novelties for this optimization are the following: 120 frames per second for the campaign and for the multiplayer; split screen improvements; and finally, up to 4K in Series X although it has not been specified exactly if that will affect all modalities, all games or depends on each one. It also remains to be detailed in what the improvements for the split screen game are summarized.

New application for remote play

Just today it was also announced that the new app to play remotely with our console, including Xbox Series X, is now available on iOS. The system allows us to play all the games we have in the library from our mobile device by connecting to the console and naturally using the Internet network. Soon we will give you impressions on how this proposal works that can already be tested from today.

Xbox Series X and S go on sale next November 10. With the arrival of the new Microsoft consoles, there are several games that will have a specific optimization for the platform. Two of those that we have already been able to test are Dirt 5 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon, but they are not the only ones on the way. Also, many others are receiving performance upgrades thanks to the increased power of the console. This is the case of titles like DOOM, Sekiro or Gears 5, which in their multiplayer now allows you to play Series X at 120 frames per second.



