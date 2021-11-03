Halo: The Master Chief Collection Celebrates The 20th Anniversary Of The Saga With Special Cosmetics

Halo: The Master Chief Collection: 343 Industries celebrates Halo’s 20th anniversary with a special multiplayer cosmetic rack for Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Halo: The Master Chief Collection does not forget the 20th anniversary of the saga. Throughout the month of November, December and part of January, players will be able to unlock special rewards for multiplayer. First-time Xbox cosmetics, classic armor and much more await you on 343 Industries’ schedule.

When and what special items can I unlock in Halo: The Master Chief Collection?

The celebration begins this November 3 with the arrival of the Orion armor for the multiplayer of Halo 2 Anniversary. From that moment the rewards are practically focused on Halo 3. We talk about shoulder pads with the Duke controller, backpacks with the original Xbox model and aspects for weapons with the colors of the console, among others.

Then we leave you with the calendar.

November 3, 2021: Orion armor for Halo 2 Anniversary

November 10, 2021: Duke shoulder pads and The Beast backpack for Halo 3

November 17, 2021: OGX Assault Rifle for Halo 3

November 24, 2021: Mirage armor for Halo 3

December 1, 2021: OGX Battle Rifle and Rucksack Backpack for Halo 3

December 8: Hydration Canister for Halo: Reach

December 15, 2021 – Duke shoulder pads, OGX sniper, and Fronkbox backpack for Halo 3

December 22, 2021: Magnum OGX, Grunt Plush Backpack, and X-Pack Backpack for Halo 3

December 29, 2021: OGX Rocket Launcher and OGX Shotgun for Halo 3

January 5, 2021: Orion armor for Halo 2: Anniversary

You can unlock cosmetics by redeeming season points. Some profile backgrounds will also be shared, such as the classic Microsoft Word clip, the Halo 20th anniversary logo, and the Master Chief shaking his head.