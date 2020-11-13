Halo series will feature original actress Cortana

The fiction produced by Showtime resumes filming after the coronavirus crisis forced it to stop. Halo’s path has been rocky on its way to the small screen.

Showtime announced the project some time ago, but it is now that it is finally happening for real. Pablo Schreiber will play the Master Chief, the protagonist of video games. However, there has been a change in the cast, as revealed by IGN. Natascha McElhone had been hired to play the role of Cortana, but ultimately it will not be she who brings it to life, but the original actress of the video games. This is Jen Taylor, who has participated in all the products of the series and who has also been the original voice of the Microsoft assistant.

Despite the fact that Natascha McElhone had planned to play both Cortana and Dr. Catherine Halsey, her creator, the coronavirus crisis has forced her to say goodbye to the character. She will not be out of the series anyway, since she will continue in the role of Halsey, despite the fact that Taylor was also in charge of playing the character in the video games.

9-episode first season

The Showtime series, which will consist of a first season of 9 chapters, features the participation of Amblin Entertainment, the production company founded by Steven Spielberg. 343 Industries, the studio that took over the Bungie development, is also helping produce. For his part, it has already been confirmed that Otto Buthurst (Peaky Blinders) will be the head of this first season.

The Halo series has just resumed filming the episodes after filming had to stop due to the coronavirus. 343 Industries has also suffered the ravages of this situation, so the expected Halo Infinite has been delayed until 2021. The original idea was for the title to accompany Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S at launch.



