Halo Series Renewed For A Second Season

Halo: Paramount+ announces on Twitter that they have already ordered new episodes, even before the premiere of the first season. At the end of 2021, Paramount finally published the first trailer for the Halo series, an audiovisual product that will premiere on March 24 on SkyShowtime (Paramount + in the United States). In the absence of a few weeks for the arrival of the first season, the production company has announced on Twitter that the fiction has been renewed for a second season.

“Get dressed, Spartans. The wait is about to end”, they publish on the aforementioned social network. “The Halo series premieres March 24 exclusively on Paramount+, with a second season already on order.”

Who’s who in the Halo series?

In the Halo series, a product that has gone around many times over the years, Pablo Schreiber plays the Master Chief. Natasha McElhone takes on the role of Dr. Catherine Halsey, while Jen Taylor will return to play Cortana. This actress has already performed this role in video games developed by 343 Industries. On the other hand, the script is in charge of Kyle Killen and Steven Kane, while Otto Bathurst is behind the cameras as director.

The story chronicles an epic conflict in the 26th century, in which humanity fights against the alien Covenant. “Halo will intertwine deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.”

343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios just released Halo Infinite on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The campaign is sold separately and the multiplayer is free-to-play, although Xbox Game Pass subscribers can access all content. The studio is working on improving the product and offering new content for the future, although they need more time to reveal their roadmap, as they recently recognized.