Halo: Series Preview Shows Spartan Squad First Details

Halo: Paramount has released a new teaser for the Halo series. The preview features new footage of the Spartan squad, as well as serving as an announcement for the first full trailer, which will be unveiled tomorrow (9) during the Game Awards ceremony.

Check out the video below:

The series will be a live-action adaptation of the Xbox game franchise. The plot revolves around the war between the United Nations Space Command and the alien race known as the Covenant in the 26th century. The series will focus on game protagonist and Spartan squad member John-117 “Master Chief” and his fight to save humanity and bring peace to the galaxy.

The franchise adaptation has been under discussion for a few years, with Steven Spielberg appearing as the first name to run the series. Kyle Killen (Awake) and Steven Kane (The Last Ship) took on the role of showrunner for the series, with Spielberg moving to executive producer.

Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) takes the lead role. Natascha McElhone (The First: Voyage to Mars), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bokeem Woodbine (Ghostbusters: Beyond), Shabana Azmi (The Empire) and Olive Gray (Save Me) complete the main cast.

Halo hits the Paramount+ catalog in 2022.