Halo: Master Chief Collection, graphics comparison

The collection, which has just incorporated Halo 4 in the PC version, includes a severe update for the next generation consoles, Xbox Series X | S.

The ‘Optimized for Xbox Series X | S’ label has become commonplace in more than thirty games that, after passing through Xbox One, are enhanced thanks to the capabilities of Microsoft’s next-generation hardware. Both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S come equipped with Xbox Velocity Architecture, SSD storage memories, and advanced enough power to turn games into a kind of free remastering. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is one of them.

As we see in this video from The Bit Analyst, after the update published this Tuesday for Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Xbox Series X | S, we can now play the optimized version of the title, which includes the ability to play up to 120 FPS (on supported TVs or monitors) in Campaign and Multiplayer modes, 4K resolution in all campaigns for Xbox Series X (or 1080p on Xbox Series S), enhanced split screen gameplay and adjustable FOV. Those who play on PC can now add Halo 4 to the collection.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection improves on Xbox Series X | S

As explained by the author of the video, all titles have 2160p (4K) resolution on Xbox Series X except Halo 2, which has specific drops to 1800p. On the other hand, the company’s inexpensive solution, Xbox Series S, has the resolution locked to 1080p to ensure that the frame rate doesn’t drop below 60 at any point.

Also noteworthy is the drawing distance, improved compared to the Xbox One X versions. An example of the improvement is the minute 7:50 – 8:00, where Xbox One X suffers to keep the 60 FPS stable given the high information load onscreen. Those drops, sometimes up to 30 or 40 FPS, disappear on either of the two Xbox Series models.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are now available worldwide for 499 euros and 299 euros. We recommend reading our analysis of both XSX and XSS to get to know both Microsoft next gen consoles in depth. You can also check all the news about Halo Infinite, scheduled for 2021, at this link.



