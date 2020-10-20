Halo Master Chief Collection arrives in Xbox Series X

Although Halo Infinite has been postponed to 2021, fans of one of Microsoft’s top exclusive franchises will not be orphaned from playing with Master Chief at the beginning of the next generation. After all, today the producer announced that Halo Master Chief Collection will get a tuned version!

The announcement of the edition for the new generation of Xbox Series X and S video games was made on the official Xbox Twitter, as you can see below:

It's time to dust off the ol' Needler. ✅ Fully Optimized on Series X|S

✅ 120 FPS in Campaign & Multiplayer

✅ Split-screen improvements & up to 4K on Series X

✅ Available for free to existing owners or those with @XboxGamePass on November 17 pic.twitter.com/Ufusdsyd8C — Xbox (@Xbox) October 20, 2020

Among the improvements listed by the company for the new versions of the game, attention is drawn to 120 FPS both in the campaign and in multiplayer modes, up to 4K resolution on the Xbox Series X, improvements in split-screen mode, and complete optimization for both the Xbox Series S as X.

The game will be available for free to those who already bought it in the previous generation, but it will also be part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog, so that all subscribers to the service will be able to enjoy the adventures of the Master Chief when the new version is released in 17 November 2020. What did you think of this news? Comment below!



