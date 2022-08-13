Halo Infinity: the state of the game a few months after release

When it comes to sci-fi shooters, few of them are as famous and loved as Halo. Debuting in 2001 and revolutionizing the console shooter market, Halo was unlike anything the gaming world had seen up to that point, and this originality secured her a place at the top of the charts. Sequels were inevitable, and while they may not have been perfect, Halo 2 and 3 were still outstanding AAA games, somehow reaching the unfathomable heights of its predecessor. When the creator of the original Bungie series jumped ship, 343 Industries was left wearing a heavy crown, and the developer with a new face pretty much struggled. But now, with the release of Halo Infinite, 343 Industries has proven that it is capable of creating a great Halo game.

However, what started as an unexpected and long-awaited bout of nostalgia has now become one of the biggest disappointments of 2022. Halo Infinite, nine months after launch, has faced every obstacle in its path, and Halo fans are skeptical about whether 343 Industries will ever be able to lift it again.

Status of Halo Infinite 9 months after launch

Popularized by Fortnite back in 2017, the online service model can be both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, developers can use this model as a means to constantly update their games with new content, keeping players interested for a long time after the initial launch of the game. On the other hand, when a developer incorrectly handles the live service model, it can lead to a half-baked experience when it seems that some basic content is missing. Halo Infinite definitely falls into the latter category.

When Halo Infinite was first released in November 2021, fans were generally very positive at first. While some mechanics haven’t been fully worked out yet, Halo Infinite seemed like a real return to form for the franchise, which would seem impossible given the last few attempts by 343 Industries. But cracks soon began to appear, and even the most persistent Halo fans realized that the game lacked quite a lot of content, especially compared to previous installments.

At the time of launch, there were 10 multiplayer maps in Halo Infinite. Although this number is not much less than even the best games in the franchise, for a modern multiplayer shooter, 10 cards is not much, and they can start repeating very quickly. Over the past nine months, Halo Infinite has received two big updates called “Seasons”. While other live-service games use their seasons to offer new playable characters, new game modes, new maps, and new weapons, Halo Infinite skipped the memo and instead focused on in-game cosmetics. Since the launch, Halo Infinite has received only two maps.

Apart from the lack of multiplayer content, Halo Infinite also lacks the features promised by 343 Industries during development. The co-op mode of the campaign has been repeatedly postponed, and although its beta testing has begun, it looks like a full-fledged experience will not be released for quite some time. Halo Infinite also lacks Forge mode, another important element of the franchise. While the Halo Infinite campaign is a really fun experience, the lack of Forge and co—op makes the game feel inferior compared to the rest of the franchise.

Halo Infinite is far from a bad game, but the acute shortage of updates is undoubtedly disappointing, especially when the game is advertised as a live service game designed to last at least a few more years. As 343 Industries has spoken publicly about the current state of Halo Infinite, agreeing that the last few months have been disappointing, we hope this can mark a fresh start for the game, and we hope Halo Infinite can turn into the experience it was always meant to be.

Halo Infinite is already available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.