Halo Infinity Fan Recreates PT in Leaked Forge Mode

Mojang Studios has joined forces with the National Endowment for Archaeology Festival to recreate the real Corfe Castle in Dorset, England, in Minecraft. While Mojang’s open-world blockbuster is primarily a survival game, players have used the Minecraft sandbox to create their own creations from a wide range of blocky materials, often recreating the setting and characters from other games such as Poppy Playtime and The Legend of Zelda: Breath. wildlife in the process.

Talented Minecraft players have also created impressive images of real-life locations such as the Orleans Cathedral in France and the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, capturing the places that inspired them with an amazing amount of detail. Others have built realistic cityscapes made in Minecraft, which can easily be mistaken for real photos thanks to the modern architecture, which goes well with the blocky aesthetics of Minecraft. Now Minecraft developers are actively working together with historical organizations to recreate real historical landmarks in a very successful sandbox game.

According to Eurogamer, Xbox and Mojang Studios have announced a partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation to recreate the legendary Corfe Castle in Dorset, England, as part of the National Trust’s Archaeology Festival. According to the official Xbox UK Twitter account, this historic re-creation project is being carried out in the recent Minecraft The Wild update, and Xbox hopes not only to recreate Korf Castle in its current state, but also to “restore it to its former glory” with the help of historian Alice Loxton and content creator GrianMC. Minecraft players with the skills necessary for recovery will be able to help by logging into the specified Minecraft server in Korf Castle. Martin Papworth, an archaeologist working at the National Foundation, expressed satisfaction and gratitude to Xbox for helping young people get acquainted with the rich history of Great Britain with the help of technology, and GrianMC added that it there was “a great experience working with the National Recovery Fund.” Korf Castle in Minecraft” and that the project “corresponded to my interests.”

The Korf Castle project in Minecraft can contribute to education

A thousand years of history, and we rethought it in the update of The Wild from @Minecraft 😱

With the help of @History_Alice and @GrianMC, we have restored the ruins of the castle of Korf @NationalTrust to its former glory ⚒ pic.twitter.com/GUcQuFJCOv

GrianMC was also excited about the possibilities of using games as a learning tool, which Mojang plans to develop with the release of the Minecraft: Education Edition package of the Korf Castle Restoration project to help children in classrooms across the UK. This is not the first time a major video game has been used as a teaching tool, as Ubisoft recently launched the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla “Discovery Tour: Viking Age” non-combat mode as a standalone game that can be used to teach children. life was like in the British Isles in the late 800s.

Similarly, Minecraft seems like the perfect game to use for educational purposes, given its strong emphasis on building and survival skills. However, it can also be used to recreate famous landmarks such as Korf Castle, with the bonus that curious players will learn more about these ancient structures after recreating them in Minecraft.

Prior to Halo Infinite‘s release last year, 343 Industries confirmed a fan-favorite mode would be absent upon launch. The much beloved Forge mode is where players can create their own custom game experiences, which can lead to a bunch of creative matches and ideas. Past iterations of the Forge have seen players recreating things like Duck Hunt in-game or Grifball, a Halo-inspired take on Rugby or Football. While the game mode isn’t officially available yet, that hasn’t stopped leaked videos of the Forge from spreading over the Internet.

Despite Halo Infinite’s rocky post-launch, some players have been looking forwards to what Forge mode can offer. Halo Infinite’s Forge mode is known to be quite detailed according to leaked footage and screenshots. This is further supported by the game supporting a new graphical interface that allows for in-game scripting, which can create some wild custom games. Some players who have been tinkering with the unreleased mode have made some incredible things, with one fan managing to recreate PT in Halo Infinite.

PT (short for Playable Teaser) was a short-lived horror game that was going to be a completely new Silent Hill game, developed by Kojima Productions. Unfortunately, the fallout between Konami and Hideo Kojima in 2015 had caused the game to be canceled and deleted off the PlayStation store. In a video by YouTuber Death Templer, they showed off their own recreation of PT, walking through the same hallway fans would find in the original game. This includes the same haunting atmosphere, sound effects, and radio that were such a big source of tension.

Considering Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter, it helps recreate the same first-person view the player would have in the original PT. According to a pinned comment from Templer, this demo was a passion project and they wanted to recreate it as visually close as possible to the original as possible within the toolset of Forge. Moreover, this version was an early build and the state of the unreleased Forge left some things in.

Some things Templer hopes to finish in time for the official release of Halo Infinite’s Forge mode is to recreate the entirety of PT not just in visuals, but in functions too. This includes no guns and reducing the FOV in game, along with a couple more hours of playtime in the area. They note that the Lisa breathing audio cue in this demo video was an edit and not a function in-game yet, but it did mess with a few paranoid commenters who were expecting the jump scare.

Halo Infinite is available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.