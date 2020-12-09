Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer Mode to Be Free to Play

In the new announcement for Halo Infinite, it was announced that the game will be released in Autumn 2021, while the multiplayer mode will be free to play. In addition, the developer shared screenshots of the game’s renewed graphics.

343 Industries, one of the game studios affiliated with Microsoft, announced the release time of Halo Infinite, which was originally planned to be one of the launch games of the Xbox Series X, but could not be delivered on time. Halo Infinite, which we learned in August that its release will find next year, will meet with gamers in the autumn of 2021.

It is coincidental that; The Halo series will celebrate its 20th anniversary on November 15, 2021. It is currently unknown whether the company will choose this date for the release of the game. However, it should be noted that 343 Industries announced that the multiplayer mode of the game will be free to play and shared screenshots from the multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite’s graphics are reworked from top to bottom

Halo Infinite appeared on the Xbox Games Showcase earlier this summer with a 9-minute gameplay video. However, Halo fans found the Halo Infinite, which was developed for the next generation consoles, to be quite inadequate in terms of graphics. For this reason, 343 Industries announced that the game will meet the players in Autumn 2021; He also made some statements about graphical improvements.

According to 343 Industries, the studio’s graphics and arts team were already aware that the graphics in the gameplay video shared in July were lacking, but they created such a video to show gamers how the new Halo game will play.

The studio states that since that day, the developers have been working to produce a very good Halo from the gameplay video by considering whether all the visual elements in the game are of the desired quality, from lighting to in-game fog, to wear on armors, to textures.



