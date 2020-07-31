Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer Mode is Free to Play

Some information about Halo Infinite, one of the most curious games of this year, appeared on an Irish-based e-commerce site. According to the information on the page that was deleted shortly after it was shared, the multiplayer mode of the game will be released as ‘free to play’.

Halo series, one of the most popular productions of its kind, is getting ready to meet the fans with a new game soon. Previously, a promotional video of the last game of the series called Halo Infinite was published and many details about the game were revealed.

Now, Smyths Toys Superstores, an Irish-based e-commerce site, has released a promotional page with information about Microsoft’s highly anticipated new console Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite. Although this page, which is thought to be published accidentally, was removed in a short time, many details about the highly anticipated new game of the Halo series emerged.

The multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite will be free:

The information in Smyths Toys Superstores says that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode will be released for free to play. According to a screenshot shared by a Twitter user, the e-commerce site’s deleted page said about the game, “The legendary Halo series returns with the largest Master Chief plugin ever, and a groundbreaking, free-to-play, multiplayer experience.”

According to the leak, Halo Infinite will also be supported up to 120 FPS on next-generation Xbox Series X consoles. However, it is claimed that the ‘Battle Pass’ system and new customization options will be included in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode.

The developer of the game, 343 Industries, announced the last link in the Halo series at the Xbox Games Showcase held on July 23. The company, which also released an 8-minute gameplay video of the game in the introduction, did not give any details about the curious multiplayer mode of the game and pointed out the coming days.

Halo Infinite is expected to be released this year with the Xbox Series X. Before we conclude our article, let’s point out that you can watch the gameplay video of the game shared recently.

Halo Infinite gameplay video:



