Halo Infinite Wins Campaign Trailer With Bbetter Graphics

Halo Infinite: Microsoft released, this Sunday (13), during E3 2021, an exclusive gameplay trailer for Halo Infinite.

According to the images, the player will have a grappling hook for picking up weapons from the ground and for stealing vehicles and a shield that bounces off projectiles. Check out the new video below.

So, what did you think of the trailer? Are you excited to play the game? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!