Halo Infinite Will Receive Exclusive Monthly Content From Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Halo Infinite: 343 Industries will release consumable and cosmetic content for Halo Infinite multiplayer through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate rewards. Halo Infinite will begin its journey through the market on December 8 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. The new adventure of the Master Chief offers in free to play format all its multiplayer section. However, users subscribed to the Ultimate mode of Xbox Game Pass will receive exclusive bonus content. The rate of additions will be monthly from its launch.

First Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscriber Bundle

On December 8, members will be able to download the ‘Pass Tense’ package for the MA40 assault rifle. Includes the skin of the same name for that weapon, four double experience power-ups, and four other challenge changes. To redeem it you must go to the rewards section in the Xbox Game Pass section of your console. On PC do the same in the Xbox application.

“This is a fantastic time for Advantages as we are excited to reveal that Ultimate members will receive monthly bonuses for multiplayer, starting with the first this December 8,” reveals the division in an Xbox Wire post.

While these contents arrive, from 343 Industries they persist in establishing changes in the progression method. After adding the challenges for completing games, a second modification is now available that increases the experience gained in the first six games of the day. “After seeing how you gain experience with the latest changes, we found that players started their sessions with less rewards than we would like,” said John Junyszek, community manager at the study.