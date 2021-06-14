Halo Infinite Will Be Released on November 9, Says Xbox Brazil

Halo Infinite: The Brazilian Xbox profile announced this Sunday (13) on Twitter that Halo Infinite will be released on November 9, 2021. The message, which was later deleted, must be an error.

The information, which reverberated among content producers and media abroad, must be a mistake because this is the same release date as Forza Horizon 5, for example.

Official Brazilian Xbox account says that Halo Infinite will launch on November 9 https://t.co/fmddboNfAL — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 13, 2021

Voxel has contacted the Xbox advisory in the country to inquire about the matter. The article will be updated as soon as the company decides.

[Update]: In response to Voxel via e-mail, the Xbox Brazil staff confessed that the information was a mistake. “People were so excited that they ended up confusing the launch date of Forza Horizon 5 with that of Halo Infinite“, says an excerpt of the clarification.

In the message, the company reinforced that Halo will be released at the end of 2021, without a specific date.