Halo Infinite will be released in the autumn of 2021

The Xbox Series X and Series S were released last month, but the Halo Infinite, which was expected to be the driving force of these consoles, was not released. The expected explanation about when the game will be released finally came.

343 Industries, the developer of Halo Infinite, announced that the game will meet players in the fall of 2021. In short, the highly anticipated game will be released almost a year after Microsoft’s next generation consoles.

It is possible to evaluate the announced date from two different angles. The increased development time of the game can ensure that the game offers both a better visual experience and a higher game enjoyment when it is released. However, the absence of Halo Infinite in the release of new consoles can be defined as a weakness for Microsoft.

The first postponement for Halo Infinite came in August. In the statement made at that time, it was stated that the exit of the game was left to 2021. The new announcement has narrowed the range for the possible release date slightly.



