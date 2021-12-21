Halo Infinite Welcomes Its New Free Event, Winter Plan; Rewards

Halo Infinite: Winter Plan is the second free rewards event in Halo Infinite multiplayer. We tell you what they are and how to unlock them. Halo Infinite receives its second free event: Winter Plan. This special Christmas frame will celebrate these special dates with thematic cosmetics after unlocking. You will see it in-game between December 21, 2021 and January 4, 2022. We tell you everything you need to know. And if you prefer to see it live, at the top of the news we leave you with its trailer.

Winter Plan in Halo Infinite: rewards and how to unlock them

The rewards that await you in Winter Plan reach the bulk of customization items. Expect new armor pieces (Mark VII core), Christmas motif skins, backgrounds, and skins for the MA40 assault rifle and Mk 50 Minion pistol.

Within your grid of weekly challenges you will see added those linked to the event, marked with a color other than the gray of the basic ones. The first one, for example, invites us to win 2 games in Party mode. As you complete challenges you will unlock levels of the rewards.

Then we leave you with the list.

Wild Justice – Epic Badge

Minty Laughs – Rare armor plating for Mark VII

UA / Tatius – Rare left shoulder pad for Mark VII

UA / Tatius – Rare right shoulder pad for Mark VII

Minty Laughs – Rare Casing for MA40 Assault Rifle

Snowgeon – Epic Background

Navlogcom – Rare Badges

Minty Laughs – Minion MK50 Pistol Liner

Myesel Ammo Holster – Rare Utility for Mark VII

Contessa of Dusk – Epic Armor Casing for Mark VII

Remember that after Winter Plan it will be the second week of Fracture: Tenrai who will take the baton. Event that will add new free cosmetics as your pass progresses. Find out the details here.