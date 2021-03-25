Halo Infinite: Voice actor suggested it air in November

During the broadcast of the last episode of the podcast Fadam and Friends, voice actor Verlon Roberts blurted out that Halo: Infinite should be released sometime in November.

In the interview, Verlon Roberts, a former US Navy veteran who currently works as a voice actor and comedian, gave more details about his auditions for 343 Industries, commenting on the selection process to participate in the Halo franchise and the role he was in. applying. At one point, the artist mentioned that Halo Infinite “was postponed to November this year”, but gave no further information about the title’s arrival.

Roberts will lend his voice to Spartan Griffin, a character originally introduced in Troy Denning’s Halo: Shadows of Reach: A Master Chief Story, which will make his debut in the gaming saga.

Expected to arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC in November 2020, Halo Infinite has been postponed to the second half of 2021 after a bad reception from the public with the disclosure of gameplay. Now, with the voice actor’s declaration, everything indicates that it is already possible to have a clearer notion about the month of the game’s release.

What are your expectations for Halo Infinite? Do you believe that the title will deliver a better quality in its release? Leave the answer in the comments.