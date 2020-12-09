Halo Infinite to be released in fall 2021

The North American study confirms the launch window of the game for Xbox Series X | S, PC and Xbox One. They want to be for the 20th anniversary.

Halo Infinite will hit the market in the fall of 2021, the period from late September to late December of next year. 343 Industries has issued an extensive statement to offer those great news that Brian Jarrard, community director of the North American studio, promised weeks ago, when it was also indicated that the title was not going to be shown at The Game Awards.

Fall 2021, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Halo: Combat Evolved

Joseph Staten, a member of the series since Halo: Combat Evolved at Bungie and who returned to Xbox Game Studios last August to help 343 Industries finish development, has been responsible for breaking the news on the official Halo Waypoint blog. : “After Reach was released, I became a fan of Halo, cheering on 343i from the sidelines,” he begins by saying, since that’s when he first disassociated himself from the series. “But I have spent the past four months immersed in the Halo universe again, and it is an honor to be now Creative Director to help our team launch Halo Infinite in Fall 2021,” he adds.

“Yes, that will be when the game comes out. And from now until then, each of us at 343 Industries as well as the support teams will be building, testing and polishing an experience that we hope will be appreciated by all of you. ”

Halo Infinite: Xbox Game Studios Big Launch for 2021 Christmas Campaign

When Staten entered the 343 Industries offices in July, there was a lot to do, but the main issue was very clear and simple: They needed more time to make the video game everyone expected. That is why a launch in the fall and not – for example – in the spring. “That includes working hard this fall, giving the team time to recharge over the Christmas holidays and coming back in January to finish the game,” he adds.

2021 will be a long year for 343 Industries and Xbox Series X | S players, who are looking forward to Halo Infinite rising to the occasion. There will also be a version for Xbox One and PC, as well as availability on Xbox Game Pass from day one.



