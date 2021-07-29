Halo Infinite: The First Tech Test Will Show How The Battle Pass Works

Participants in the first Halo Infinite technical test will receive a shortened version of the Battle Pass; This is how it looks in-game. Halo Infinite will allow players of the first technical test to familiarize themselves with their Battle Pass. During the opening window you will be able to scale levels and see a preview of what is not waiting for you once you land at the end of the year. This is what it looks like in the game.

Halo Infinite Battle Pass – First Look

As we can read in a new Halo Waypoint entry, during this weekend players will receive access to a “trimmed” version of the Battle Pass. All profiles will be granted a limited number of credits with which to unlock and progress through their levels.

“As a reminder, none of these items unlocked through technical testing will carry over to the final version. Everything should be considered ‘work in progress’ and not indicative of the final system, including the price of the items, the order in which they are unlocked in the Pass, the experience provided by the challenges and more ”, reveals the company.

IGN pulled out a specific portion of the Halo Insiders welcome-to-participants broadcast. In the description of the Battle Pass we can read that completing it takes “around 30 or 40 hours of play”. Play to unlock over 30 unique rewards, valued at over 10,000 Credits. You will also be given dual experience power-ups and challenge changes to better optimize your playtime, and unlock optional challenge slots to help you progress faster. ”

We must remind you that the Halo Infinite Battle Pass will not expire. You can acquire them whenever you want and progress in them at your own pace, without depending on time limits as we usually see in Fortnite or Call of Duty: Warzone. Click here to find out everything we know about multiplayer.