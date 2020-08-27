Halo Infinite: returning to help develop the campaign

Joseph Staten is a creative director at Microsoft, but he was part of the storytelling department at Bungie and wrote stories for Halo and Destiny.

343 Industries continues to add support after the developer confirmed that Halo Infinite was not going to arrive in time for its planned release date. Sperasoft announced weeks ago a collaboration with the studio to help complete development, while now it is the turn of Joseph Staten, one of the creative directors of Xbox Game Studios. This was announced by the company in the new update of the official blog of the saga, where it confirms that it will lead the development of the campaign.

“After supporting the launch of Tell me Why this week [the new game from the creators of Life is Strange], he will join the team as the campaign project leader,” which was made possible by the delay until 2021. ” The team has been working hard to realize our vision of the campaign and we are happy to have the help of Joseph ”to polish the experience to the maximum, they comment.

Joseph Staten’s work as product lead for Halo Infinite will focus on supporting the teams that are focused on the campaign, as well as their leaders, to make sure they “have everything they need to create an incredible game of Halo”. According to 343 Industries, the developer’s return to the series is “exciting”, so they are looking forward to working with him again. Staten himself has published a message on his social networks, which you can see below:

I'm thrilled to join @Halo to help them ship Halo Infinite. As the project lead for the Infinite Campaign, I will be supporting the team's existing, great leaders and empowering them to do their best work. https://t.co/pQiNPQVBZs — Joseph Staten (@joestaten) August 27, 2020



