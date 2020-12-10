Halo Infinite Release Date Has Been Announced

A date range has been given at the end of the Halo Infinite release date.

A new range for the Halo Infinite release date was shared by the Halo Infinite project leader, Joseph Staten.

Halo Infinite, which is normally expected to be one of the Xbox Series X | S release games, is expected to meet with the players in the 2021 Sonhabar. It is stated that serious graphics improvements have been made in the game, as well as multiplayer customization options and more.

Staten joined 343 Industries in August to assist in the development of Halo Infinite, while Staten had worked on all Bungie-made Halo games so far. The veteran noted that the studio realized that it needed more time to build the game, while the single-player experience available is the largest and vertical Halo world to date.

By the way, let’s not forget that the single player demo, which was shown in July, was highly criticized due to its graphics. With the feedback of the community, it is underlined that improvements have been made and continue to be made regarding global lighting, closing of the environment, shadows, volumetric lighting, sky and atmosphere.

While Halo Infinite will debut on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S platforms, it has been announced that Insider Flights will be performed before the game launches.



